First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $136,000 Position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGR opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.72.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.