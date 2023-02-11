First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $139,000 Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,917,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $357,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,315,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $340,399,000 after acquiring an additional 265,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,461,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,630,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,834,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,805,000 after acquiring an additional 412,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,221,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,545 shares during the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.