First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $171,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 10,508 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 236,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,315,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 825,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,464,000 after purchasing an additional 301,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Newell Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

