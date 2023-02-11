First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $177,000 Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 395.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 659,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 1,581.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 435,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PROG by 12.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after purchasing an additional 227,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 41.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 733,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 214,899 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 379.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 175,014 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of PRG opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $38.36.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

