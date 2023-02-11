First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $193,000 Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,154 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 52.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 38.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,366 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,333 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 38,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 105,957 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.71. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,495.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,219.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

