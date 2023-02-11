First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $202,000 Stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of MORT stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.05.

