First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Position in NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) by 139.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,490 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextNav were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,339,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 2,731,858 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 829.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 537,764 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 430.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 425,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 345,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextNav by 985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 339,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextNav news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 10,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 582,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,062 shares of company stock valued at $55,321 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextNav Price Performance

NN stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. NextNav Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $336.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.89.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a negative net margin of 2,348.55%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that NextNav Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on NextNav from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

