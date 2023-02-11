First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $218,000 Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alarm.com Stock Performance

ALRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

ALRM opened at $53.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.63 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

