First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,210,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 120,400 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,274,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 474,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARLO. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ARLO opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.56. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

