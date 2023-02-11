First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $119,000 in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Erasca by 212.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Erasca in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Erasca in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Erasca
Erasca Price Performance
Shares of ERAS stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. Erasca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.18.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Erasca Profile
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Erasca (ERAS)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.