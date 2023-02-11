First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $119,000 in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Erasca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Erasca by 212.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Erasca in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Erasca in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Erasca in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $199,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,196,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,779,147.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,256,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,189,016.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,196,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,779,147.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 437,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,998 in the last 90 days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ERAS stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. Erasca, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

