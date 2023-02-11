First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $172,000 in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

MiNK Therapeutics Price Performance

INKT opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

