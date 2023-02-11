First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $187,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in UBS Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in UBS Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBS opened at $21.58 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

