First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $209,000 in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Shares of OC stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.84.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.31%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Stories

