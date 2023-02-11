First Republic Investment Management Inc. Invests $44,000 in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doma during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Doma in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Doma in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Doma in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Doma by 17.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOMA opened at $0.74 on Friday. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. The firm has a market cap of $241.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Doma had a negative net margin of 49.12% and a negative return on equity of 84.07%. The business had revenue of $107.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million.

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $29,743.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,219,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,795.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,080 shares of company stock valued at $135,406. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOMA. Citigroup began coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Doma to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

