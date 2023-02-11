First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,972,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,747,000 after acquiring an additional 781,763 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 13.2% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,970,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,503,000 after acquiring an additional 347,205 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the second quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 198.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 109.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 529,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 276,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $846.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Eventbrite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

