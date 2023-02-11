First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MT stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($43.01) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

