First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $90,000 Investment in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,017 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Archrock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Archrock by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 915,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Archrock by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,765,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 689,230 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 243,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.78. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 230.77%.

AROC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Archrock in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

