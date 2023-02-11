First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in C&F Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in C&F Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in C&F Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
C&F Financial Stock Up 2.5 %
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.84%.
C&F Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.
Insider Activity at C&F Financial
In related news, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $93,482.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other C&F Financial news, Director Audrey Dale Holmes sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $34,752.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $93,482.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,073 shares of company stock worth $177,739 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
