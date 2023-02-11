First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PEY opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

