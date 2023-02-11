First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Israel ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EIS stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12-month low of $55.01 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.