First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 40 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 251.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $101,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 94.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CACC. Stephens lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total transaction of $555,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC stock opened at $463.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.30. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $648.95.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 29.24%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.41 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

