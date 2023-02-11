First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,699 Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTRA. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Proterra by 198.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,332 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proterra by 266.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 84,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proterra by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 94,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proterra by 229.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780,668 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,478,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proterra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Shares of Proterra stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. Proterra Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $989.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of Proterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $393,869.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,125 shares in the company, valued at $954,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $393,869.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,164.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,554 shares of company stock worth $553,390 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

