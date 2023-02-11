First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,818 First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,818 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in First United by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First United by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First United by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

FUNC stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. First United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First United in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

