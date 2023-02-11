First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:AAN opened at $14.64 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $450.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aaron’s Company Profile

AAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

