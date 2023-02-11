First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 189 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $83.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.21%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Stories

