First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,581 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 42,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.6% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 480,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after acquiring an additional 159,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 567,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 110,145 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

See Also

