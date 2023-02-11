First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 50,772 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,772 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,864,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,381,000 after acquiring an additional 312,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after buying an additional 224,367 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,291,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,571,000 after buying an additional 641,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,547,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $1,931,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,004,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,171,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 147,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $1,931,312.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,004,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,171,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,969,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 391,107 shares of company stock worth $4,890,855. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

FOLD stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.78. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

