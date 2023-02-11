First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,031,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 202.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 413.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,241.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $942,110.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,050,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,242,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.83 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

