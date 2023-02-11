First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $169,000 Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NU by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth $12,675,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NU opened at $4.74 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NU shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

