First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IAK stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.26. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27.

