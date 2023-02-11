First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes $30,000 Position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $11.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rigetti Computing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

In other news, Director Chad Rigetti sold 182,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $188,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,364,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 466,364 shares of company stock valued at $470,522 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

