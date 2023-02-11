First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 78.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. B. Riley lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $4.25 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.34%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.