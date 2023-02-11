Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISVGet Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.41. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.