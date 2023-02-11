Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

Fiserv Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.05.

FISV opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.41. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

