Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.6 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.11.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.