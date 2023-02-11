Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 14,790.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,933 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $600,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,120.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 19.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

FLGT opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $970.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.58. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $73.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

