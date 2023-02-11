FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Issued By William Blair

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.61. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,347 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 176.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

