FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Under Armour, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Williams Trading raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Under Armour to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

UAA stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Under Armour by 76.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 882,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 42.3% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 230,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 68,508 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

