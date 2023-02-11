FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issued By Zacks Research

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Cisco Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.61. The consensus estimate for Cisco Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

CSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

