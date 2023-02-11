FY2025 EPS Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Increased by Analyst

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.04) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.05). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.57. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 349.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,616,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,616,635.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,267 shares of company stock worth $519,919. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

