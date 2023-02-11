Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 659.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Gentex by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gentex by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Gentex Price Performance

Gentex Announces Dividend

Shares of GNTX opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.