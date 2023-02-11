Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gentherm were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 147.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $87,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $100,023.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gentherm news, SVP Matthew Fisch sold 1,334 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $100,023.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $30,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,649.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

THRM stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $91.54.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

