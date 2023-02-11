Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Global Medical REIT worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 450.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 682,943 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 349,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after acquiring an additional 258,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

GMRE opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.20 million, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.00%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

