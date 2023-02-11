Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GVA. TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

