Griffin Securities Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Griffin Securities lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOV. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. NOV has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. NOV’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in NOV by 288.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in NOV by 52.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

