H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stake Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,060,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 110,503 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,522,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,393,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in H World Group by 115.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after buying an additional 1,006,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in H World Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,742,000 after buying an additional 52,538 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 1.01. H World Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $51.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). H World Group had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H World Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of H World Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

About H World Group

(Get Rating)

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.