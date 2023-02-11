Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter worth $1,148,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

HSII stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $616.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.