HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 104,649 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 96,375 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 67,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60,291 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Stock Up 0.1 %

HomeStreet stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $52.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.98.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. StockNews.com downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

