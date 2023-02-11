Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) PT Raised to $155.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.70. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.07, a PEG ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.36.

In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $11,148,184.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,174,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,941,766.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.40, for a total transaction of $179,793.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $11,148,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,174,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,941,766.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 452,413 shares of company stock worth $53,352,919 in the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 2,886.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,591,000 after acquiring an additional 562,673 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 76.2% during the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after acquiring an additional 325,756 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 101.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,081,000 after acquiring an additional 226,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

