Insider Selling: Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) CEO Sells 167,655 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CEO Zig Serafin sold 167,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,769,660.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,758,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zig Serafin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Zig Serafin sold 137,262 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,267,568.24.

On Friday, February 3rd, Zig Serafin sold 105,070 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $1,739,959.20.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

NASDAQ XM opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. Qualtrics International Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $389.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. Equities analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 464,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 243,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,823,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,022 shares in the last quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth $4,723,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Read More

