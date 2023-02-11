Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Director Charles E. Moran Sells 62,543 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) Director Charles E. Moran sold 62,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $2,199,011.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intapp Trading Down 4.5 %

INTA opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $35.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Intapp by 460.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Intapp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Intapp

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

